Bitcoin Core 0.13.2 Download Triggers False Virus Warnings
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts looking to download the Bitcoin Core client may receive a strange error. In a lot of cases, a Trojan alert will show up, indicating the file download is potentially malicious. However, that does not seem to be the case, and this alert is a false positive. Users are still advised to manually verify … Continue reading Bitcoin Core 0.13.2 Download Triggers False Virus Warnings
