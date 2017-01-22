Bitcoin Core 0.13.2 Download Triggers False Virus Warnings

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts looking to download the Bitcoin Core client may receive a strange error. In a lot of cases, a Trojan alert will show up, indicating the file download is potentially malicious. However, that does not seem to be the case, and this alert is a false positive. Users are still advised to manually verify … Continue reading Bitcoin Core 0.13.2 Download Triggers False Virus Warnings

The post Bitcoin Core 0.13.2 Download Triggers False Virus Warnings appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

