Bitcoin is having trouble getting through $900 – Business Insider

Bitcoin is having trouble getting through $900
Bitcoin holds little changed near $891 a coin as of 7:02 a.m. ET. The cryptocurrency is contending with resistance in the $900 area for the third straight session. Bitcoin raced to more than $916 on Tuesday but was unable to break out above the early
