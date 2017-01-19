Bitcoin is having trouble getting through $900 – Business Insider
Business Insider
Bitcoin is having trouble getting through $900
Business Insider
Bitcoin holds little changed near $891 a coin as of 7:02 a.m. ET. The cryptocurrency is contending with resistance in the $900 area for the third straight session. Bitcoin raced to more than $916 on Tuesday but was unable to break out above the early …
