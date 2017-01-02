Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin Is Of Keen Interest To The Central Bank of Nigeria

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

The idea of using cryptocurrency in Africa has a lot of merit. With lower transaction fees and global availability, Bitcoin makes for a strong candidate. In Nigeria, the idea has gained a valuable supporter, as the Central Bank of Nigeria shows an interest in cryptocurrency. An exciting future looms for cryptocurrency in the country, albeit … Continue reading Bitcoin Is Of Keen Interest To The Central Bank of Nigeria

