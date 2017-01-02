Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin jumps above $1,000 for first time in three years

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

Digital currency bitcoin kicked off the new year by jumping above $1,000 for the first time in three years late on Sunday, having outperformed all central-bank-issued currencies with a 125 percent climb in 2016. Bitcoin – a web-based “cryptocurrency” that has no central authority, relying instead on thousands of computers across the world that validate…

