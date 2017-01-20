Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin Markets Muted as Donald Trump Becomes US President

  When Donald Trump won the presidential election in November, the price of bitcoin jumped. Following his inauguration today – not so much. On 9th November, prices bounced more than 3% as Trump, the controversial businessman and Republican presidential nominee, secured the votes to clinch the election versus former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton. That […]

