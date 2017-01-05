Bitcoin Price Pushes Market Cap to $19 Billion, but for How Long?
It’s official! Bitcoin price is at an all-time high, surpassing the previous peak in 2014 right before Mt Gox’ collapse. The increasing demand for the popular digital currency has placed its total market capitalization at over $ 19 billion. Bitcoin price has been cutting through resistance like a hot knife through butter. the increasing price … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Pushes Market Cap to $19 Billion, but for How Long?
