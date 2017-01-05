Bitcoin Price Pushes Market Cap to $19 Billion, but for How Long?

It’s official! Bitcoin price is at an all-time high, surpassing the previous peak in 2014 right before Mt Gox’ collapse. The increasing demand for the popular digital currency has placed its total market capitalization at over $ 19 billion. Bitcoin price has been cutting through resistance like a hot knife through butter. the increasing price … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Pushes Market Cap to $19 Billion, but for How Long?

The post Bitcoin Price Pushes Market Cap to $19 Billion, but for How Long? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

