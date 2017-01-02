Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin Price Rally Impacts the Growth of Other Altcoins

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

New Year has indeed turned out to be great for the Bitcoin community. The cryptocurrency has broken through the $1000 barrier for the first time since 2014, exhibiting its potential as the mainstream currency of the future. As Bitcoin continues to enjoy the unprecedented growth, the same can’t be said about other leading cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Rally Impacts the Growth of Other Altcoins

