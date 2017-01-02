Bitcoin Price Rally Impacts the Growth of Other Altcoins

New Year has indeed turned out to be great for the Bitcoin community. The cryptocurrency has broken through the $1000 barrier for the first time since 2014, exhibiting its potential as the mainstream currency of the future. As Bitcoin continues to enjoy the unprecedented growth, the same can’t be said about other leading cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Rally Impacts the Growth of Other Altcoins

The post Bitcoin Price Rally Impacts the Growth of Other Altcoins appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

