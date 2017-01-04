Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/04/2017 – Shallow Pullback, Breaking Higher?
Bitcoin price has its sights set much higher and is making another push past the ascending channel resistance for a sharper climb.
The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/04/2017 – Shallow Pullback, Breaking Higher? appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG