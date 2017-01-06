Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/06/2017 – Finally, a Pullback to $950!

Bitcoin price suffered a sharp crash upon hitting a strong ceiling, inspiring a major pullback that could revive bullish interest.

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/06/2017 – Finally, a Pullback to $950! appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

