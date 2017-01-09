Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/09/2017 – Chinese Gov’t Warning Spooks Bulls
Bitcoin price is still under significant downside pressure at the moment, thanks to the Chinese government’s warnings to bitcoin exchanges.
