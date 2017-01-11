Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/11/2017 – Bullish Channel Forming

Bitcoin price is stuck in consolidation but a small bullish channel can be seen on its short-term time frames, offering opportunities to catch the climb.

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/11/2017 – Bullish Channel Forming appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

