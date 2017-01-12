Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/12/2017 – Bears Gaining Traction
Bitcoin price continues to tread lower as Chinese regulators make moves to investigate cryptocurrency exchanges and clients in the country.
The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/12/2017 – Bears Gaining Traction appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG