Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/17/2017 – Calm Before the Storm?

Bitcoin price is stuck in consolidation as a potential breakout looms with top-tier catalysts on deck.

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/17/2017 – Calm Before the Storm? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

