Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/18/2017 – Bullish Channel Intact!

Bitcoin price is still safely inside its ascending channel, with technical indicators confirming that the climb could carry on.

The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/18/2017 – Bullish Channel Intact! appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

