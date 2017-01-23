Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/23/2017 – Slow and Steady Climb
Bitcoin price is still keeping up its uptrend but bulls seem to be having a difficult time pushing for more gains.
The post Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis for 01/23/2017 – Slow and Steady Climb appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG