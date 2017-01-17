Bitcoin Price Thrives Despite China Curbing Margin Trading

When China introduced limits on leveraged Bitcoin trading people were uncertain what the future would hold. Some experts even predicted far less speculation, which would lead to sideways price movements. As it turns out, the curbed leverage trading limits are slowly pushing the Bitcoin price upwards. It appears these limits have a positive effect on … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Thrives Despite China Curbing Margin Trading

The post Bitcoin Price Thrives Despite China Curbing Margin Trading appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

