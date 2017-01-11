Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; A Hedge Against The Decline

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

For those with any degree of long-term holdings in the bitcoin space right now, things aren’t looking great. This time last week, the bitcoin price was trading around the $1200 mark. Fast-forward 6 or 7 days, and we are now down to sub $800 – a more than 35% decline across the period. From an … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; A Hedge Against The Decline

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; A Hedge Against The Decline appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.