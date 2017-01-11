Bitcoin Price Watch; A Hedge Against The Decline
For those with any degree of long-term holdings in the bitcoin space right now, things aren’t looking great. This time last week, the bitcoin price was trading around the $1200 mark. Fast-forward 6 or 7 days, and we are now down to sub $800 – a more than 35% decline across the period. From an … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; A Hedge Against The Decline
The post Bitcoin Price Watch; A Hedge Against The Decline appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG