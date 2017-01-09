Bitcoin Price Watch; Deciphering Tonight’s Action
So that’s another day done, and as we noted this morning, there’s plenty of price action to discuss this evening. The bitcoin price has been super volatile over the last few weeks, which for some, will come as a welcome change from what was essentially a dead period throughout Sep-Nov. Instead of the range bound … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Deciphering Tonight’s Action
The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Deciphering Tonight’s Action appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG