Bitcoin Price Watch; Deciphering Tonight’s Action

So that’s another day done, and as we noted this morning, there’s plenty of price action to discuss this evening. The bitcoin price has been super volatile over the last few weeks, which for some, will come as a welcome change from what was essentially a dead period throughout Sep-Nov. Instead of the range bound … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Deciphering Tonight’s Action

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Deciphering Tonight’s Action appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

