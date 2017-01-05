Bitcoin Price Watch; Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You…

I’m tempted to stop writing these bitcoin analyses. Everything was running smoothly until I warned of a correction yesterday, and since then, things have just gone south. Well, we got a slight correction last night, some consolidation this morning, and then when we published an analysis early morning out of Europe, suggesting we may see … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You…

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You… appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

