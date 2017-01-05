Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You…

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

I’m tempted to stop writing these bitcoin analyses. Everything was running smoothly until I warned of a correction yesterday, and since then, things have just gone south. Well, we got a slight correction last night, some consolidation this morning, and then when we published an analysis early morning out of Europe, suggesting we may see … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You… appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.