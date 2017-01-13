Bitcoin Price Watch; Final Analysis Of The Week
In this morning’s analysis, our primary focus was the finding of long-term support in the bitcoin price. We pointed out that it looked as though price had finally found some support, and that the upside we saw throughout yesterday afternoon, and the subsequent action in overnight trading, reinforced this thesis. We can’t be certain, of … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Final Analysis Of The Week
The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Final Analysis Of The Week appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG