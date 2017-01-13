Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Final Analysis Of The Week

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

In this morning’s analysis, our primary focus was the finding of long-term support in the bitcoin price. We pointed out that it looked as though price had finally found some support, and that the upside we saw throughout yesterday afternoon, and the subsequent action in overnight trading, reinforced this thesis. We can’t be certain, of … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Final Analysis Of The Week

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Final Analysis Of The Week appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.