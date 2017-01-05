Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What Might Happen Next

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

In yesterday evening’s analysis, our core focus was preparing for a large pullback on the gains we had seen across the last week or so. We surmised that the bitcoin price couldn’t just keep rising unchecked – at some point, people take profits off the table. As it turned out, when we published our evening … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What Might Happen Next

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What Might Happen Next appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.