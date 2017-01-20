Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What’s On For The Weekend

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

So here goes, our final bitcoin price analysis of the week. It has been a pretty busy week, as we noted earlier today, and one that will likely end up influencing our trading for weeks to come. Why? Because action has been so volatile that it has carved out numerous key levels, and we can … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What’s On For The Weekend

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What’s On For The Weekend appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.