Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What’s On This Morning

We don’t want to jinx things, but it looks as though the bitcoin price might have finally settled around current levels. Overnight action brought with it what looks to be some pretty solid support in and around the 910 mark, and price has since recovered from these levels. We’re now trading sideways mid way through … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What’s On This Morning

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What’s On This Morning appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

