Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What’s On Tonight

After this morning’s brief correction, it looks as though things are getting back on track in the bitcoin price. There’s been plenty of volume, so we’re not going to see any action that’s too choppy, and there’s been some decent momentum around to get out levels outlined. We’re not going to do too much rambling … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What’s On Tonight

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Here’s What’s On Tonight appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

