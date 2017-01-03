Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; New Year Correction?

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

In yesterday’s analysis, we noted that the run we have seen in the bitcoin price over the last week or so would likely see some degree of correction near term. That it continued through New Year is unusual in itself – we normally see an end of year correction in the more traditional financial assets … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; New Year Correction?

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; New Year Correction? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.