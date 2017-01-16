Bitcoin Price Watch; Playing This Evening’s Levels
In this morning’s analysis, we noted that the bitcoin price seemed to have settled down a bit, and was carving out a relatively tight range. In turn, we highlighted the fact that this range might present us with a nice opportunity to get in and out of the markets on a breakout position during the … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Playing This Evening’s Levels
The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Playing This Evening’s Levels appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG