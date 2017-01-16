Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Playing This Evening’s Levels

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

In this morning’s analysis, we noted that the bitcoin price seemed to have settled down a bit, and was carving out a relatively tight range. In turn, we highlighted the fact that this range might present us with a nice opportunity to get in and out of the markets on a breakout position during the … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Playing This Evening’s Levels

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Playing This Evening’s Levels appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.