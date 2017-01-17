Bitcoin Price Watch; Return To The Upside?
So we are about to kick things off for another day of trading in the bitcoin price, and action overnight has been pretty interesting. Our primary focus yesterday was the seeming consolidation of bitcoin throughout the early morning session, and what this might have suggested about what we could expect going forward. Specifically, when we … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Return To The Upside?
The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Return To The Upside? appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG