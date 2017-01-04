Bitcoin Price Watch; Run Bitcoin Run!
Well, the festive period may be over, but bitcoin just keeps on giving. Price corrected a little earlier this week, and it looked as though that may be the end of the run for a while, but no. We’re back up and running to the upside, and the bitcoin price managed to break through the … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Run Bitcoin Run!
The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Run Bitcoin Run! appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG