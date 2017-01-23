Bitcoin Price Watch; Scalping The Range

Okay, that’s the European session done for today, let’s move on to the US afternoon and – beyond that – into the Asian session tonight. The bitcoin price has been relatively flat throughout the majority of the day, and we ended up getting chopped out of a trade earlier on this morning. It is not … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Scalping The Range

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Scalping The Range appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

