Bitcoin Price Watch; Support Finally Found?
Yesterday evening, our primary focus in our bitcoin price analysis was to try and figure out whether price had finally found support, and – in turn – whether this meant we could set ourselves up for a medium-term reversal against the overarching downside trend. We noted that price couldn’t continue to decline indefinitely, and that … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Support Finally Found?
The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Support Finally Found? appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG