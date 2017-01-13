Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Support Finally Found?

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Yesterday evening, our primary focus in our bitcoin price analysis was to try and figure out whether price had finally found support, and – in turn – whether this meant we could set ourselves up for a medium-term reversal against the overarching downside trend. We noted that price couldn’t continue to decline indefinitely, and that … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Support Finally Found?

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Support Finally Found? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.