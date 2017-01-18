Bitcoin Price Watch; Trading The Volatility
Things are really starting to move now in the bitcoin price. Yesterday, and to some extent, the day before, action was relatively flat. This is not necessarily a bad thing. Sometimes, and especially after a period of extended movement, we need to see some flat action as price consolidates. Consolidation generally precedes a return to … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Trading The Volatility
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC.
