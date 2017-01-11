Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Watch; Yet Another Dip

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Once again, overnight, we have seen some pretty volatile action in the bitcoin price. For the last couple of weeks, this volatility has become something of the norm, and on a number of occasions, we’ve had to narrow our time frames into the one-minute chart in order to define some levels that are narrow enough … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Yet Another Dip

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Yet Another Dip appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.