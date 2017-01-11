Bitcoin Price Watch; Yet Another Dip

Once again, overnight, we have seen some pretty volatile action in the bitcoin price. For the last couple of weeks, this volatility has become something of the norm, and on a number of occasions, we’ve had to narrow our time frames into the one-minute chart in order to define some levels that are narrow enough … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Watch; Yet Another Dip

The post Bitcoin Price Watch; Yet Another Dip appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

