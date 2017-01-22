Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD To Retest $1000?

Key Points Bitcoin price managed to start recovering from the $710-700 area, and currently trading higher against the US Dollar. There is nice solid bullish trend line formed on the 4-hours chart (data feed from SimpleFX) of BTC/USD, which is acting as a catalyst for an upside move. The price is also above the 100 … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD To Retest $1000?

