Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Upside Contained

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Points Bitcoin price moved down sharply this past week to trade close to the $700 handle against the US dollar before starting a recovery. There is a recovery underway, as there is a flag pattern formed on the 4-hours chart (data feed from SimpleFX) of BTC/USD. The price is currently facing a couple of … Continue reading Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Upside Contained

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Bitcoin Price Weekly Analysis – BTC/USD Upside Contained appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.