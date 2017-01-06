Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin Ransomware Targets MongoDB Installations

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

MongoDB, one of the widely-used database installation used in conjunction with JavaScript based applications has become a target of Ransomware attacks. The latest attack is said to have compromised at least 2000 MongoDB installations. The hacker behind the attack, going by the name “harak1r1” is demanding a ransom of 0.2BTC from affected users. The attack … Continue reading Bitcoin Ransomware Targets MongoDB Installations

