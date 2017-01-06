Bitcoin Ransomware Targets MongoDB Installations

MongoDB, one of the widely-used database installation used in conjunction with JavaScript based applications has become a target of Ransomware attacks. The latest attack is said to have compromised at least 2000 MongoDB installations. The hacker behind the attack, going by the name “harak1r1” is demanding a ransom of 0.2BTC from affected users. The attack … Continue reading Bitcoin Ransomware Targets MongoDB Installations

The post Bitcoin Ransomware Targets MongoDB Installations appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

