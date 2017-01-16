Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin seen surging on adoption by MMM and Chinese Yuan weakening

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Bitcoin

Analysts are betting on cryptocurrency, Bitcon, to trade at record levels in 2017, following its adoption by Ponzi Scheme, MMM in Nigeria and also the fear that the Chinese currency, the yuan suffers more pain under Donald Trump’s presidency and a strengthening US dollar. MMM, the Russian based Ponzi scheme, which has become popular in…

