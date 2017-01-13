Pages Navigation Menu

Bitcoin: This is Not the Same as 2013

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Chris Burniske is blockchain products lead at ARK Invest, an investment manager focused on disruptive innovation and co-author of the new white paper, “Bitcoin, a New Asset Class”. In this CoinDesk opinion piece, Burniske pushes back on the mainstream media, arguing that the idea bitcoin is merely repeating the infamy of 2013 is misinformed. A […]

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk.

