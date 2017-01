Bitcoin Traders Adopt ‘Wait and See’ Stance As China Impact Fades

Bitcoin prices stayed largely within specific ranges this week, as traders tended to sit on the sidelines.

Source

This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest