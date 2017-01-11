Bitcoin Undergoes Further Correction, Drops below 800
In what has been a really volatile week for Bitcoin, the Bitcoin price dropped below $800 today. The European morning trade hours saw more than 10% tumble in Bitcoin prices. This is the first time the price has gone below $800 since December 21st. Bitcoin, whose price had been soaring as a result of the world … Continue reading Bitcoin Undergoes Further Correction, Drops below 800
