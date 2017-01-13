Bitcoin Wasn’t the Only Best Performing Asset in 2016
Bitcoin has been labelled as the best performing asset of 2016 by many leading business media outlets. The performance of Bitcoin during the year was impressive, registering a 200 percent growth since day one. But, a handful of stocks seems to have done much better than Bitcoin and yet gone unnoticed. One of the well-known … Continue reading Bitcoin Wasn’t the Only Best Performing Asset in 2016
The post Bitcoin Wasn’t the Only Best Performing Asset in 2016 appeared first on NEWSBTC.
This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG