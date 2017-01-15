Bitcoins: Buyers beware! – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Bitcoins: Buyers beware!
The Nation Newspaper
As a means of exchange, the coin is no longer a fad in Nigeria but it is still being accepted in a few other countries both within the continent and beyond. However, it does appear that the coins are staging a comeback. But this time around, they're …
Post demonetisation drive of Narendra Modi Government, bitcoin gains currency after digital wallets
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG