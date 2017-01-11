BitConnect Coin ICO Completed; Official BCC Exchange Launches in Record Time

With BitConnect.co’s much-anticipated Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for the official BitConnect Coin (BCC) now completed, BCC heads into the next phase of development. Over 1 million BitConnect coins have already been purchased, with early adopters gaining up to 40% bonuses, as people are gaining over 1000 BCC per BTC. Now, BitConnect Coin is ready to establish its own proprietary BCC exchange. We have finished developing our own … Continue reading BitConnect Coin ICO Completed; Official BCC Exchange Launches in Record Time

The post BitConnect Coin ICO Completed; Official BCC Exchange Launches in Record Time appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

