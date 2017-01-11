Pages Navigation Menu

BitConnect Coin ICO Completed; Official BCC Exchange Launches in Record Time

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

With BitConnect.co’s much-anticipated Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for the official BitConnect Coin (BCC) now completed, BCC heads into the next phase of development. Over 1 million BitConnect coins have already been purchased, with early adopters gaining up to 40% bonuses, as people are gaining over 1000 BCC per BTC. Now, BitConnect Coin is ready to establish its own proprietary BCC exchange. We have finished developing our own … Continue reading BitConnect Coin ICO Completed; Official BCC Exchange Launches in Record Time

