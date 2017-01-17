Bitit’s New Partnership with Cashlib Adds Over 35000 Instant Bitcoin by Cash Purchase Outlets in Europe

January 11, 2017 France – The popular European Bitcoin platform, Bitit has announced its partnership with Cashlib, a distribution network specialist. This partnership adds 35000 new stores to its network of over 100000 stores facilitated by an already existing partnership with Neosurf. With both Neosurf and Cashlib onboard, Bitit’s Instant Bitcoin by Cash service is now available at over 135000 stores in … Continue reading Bitit’s New Partnership with Cashlib Adds Over 35000 Instant Bitcoin by Cash Purchase Outlets in Europe

The post Bitit’s New Partnership with Cashlib Adds Over 35000 Instant Bitcoin by Cash Purchase Outlets in Europe appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

