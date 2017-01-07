Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blac Chyna and Amber Rose show off two-times the curves – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Blac Chyna and Amber Rose show off two-times the curves
Daily Mail
Amber Rose captioned the snap 'Chillin with my sis @blacchyna' while Chyna used the caption 'Blac x Muva' refering to Amber's nickname. RELATED ARTICLES. Previous; 1; Next. Forever Amber! Rose posts Instagram selfie wearing a tiny… Good enough to …
Blac Chyna Shows Off Tight Tummy & Killer Curves As She Backs Up Her Booty On Bestie Amber Rose!PerezHilton.com
Amber Rose and Blac Chyna show off their matching Rolls Royce WraithGistmaster (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.