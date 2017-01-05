Blac Chyna celebrates the new year with a sexy photo shoot

New mom Blac Chyna is getting back to work quickly in 2017. The 28-year-old reality star wasted no time getting her sexy on with a windblown photo shoot she did to celebrate the first week of the New year.

The post Blac Chyna celebrates the new year with a sexy photo shoot appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

