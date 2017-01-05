Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Blac Chyna celebrates the new year with a sexy photo shoot

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

New mom Blac Chyna is getting back to work quickly in 2017. The 28-year-old reality star wasted no time getting her sexy on with a windblown photo shoot she did to celebrate the first week of the New year.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Blac Chyna celebrates the new year with a sexy photo shoot appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.