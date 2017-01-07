Black Coffee robbed at gunpoint – Independent Online
|
Times LIVE
|
Black Coffee robbed at gunpoint
Independent Online
Cape Town – Award-winning DJ Black Coffee has been left shaken after being robbed at gunpoint on Saturday – the day before his wedding. The DJ took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to explain what happened. Using the hashtag #PIECESOFME, …
Watch: Black Coffee and Mbali Mlotshwa's white wedding
Inside Black Coffee and Enhle's magical wedding
Black Coffee in fairy tale white wedding
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG