Black Coffee robbed at gunpoint – Independent Online

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Black Coffee robbed at gunpoint
Cape Town – Award-winning DJ Black Coffee has been left shaken after being robbed at gunpoint on Saturday – the day before his wedding. The DJ took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to explain what happened. Using the hashtag #PIECESOFME, …
