Black Stars promise President-elect Akufo-Addo AFCON title

IN the absence of Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew stand-in Black Stars captain Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu says his teammates are poised to end Ghana’s long wait for a major title by winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations to make President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo proud.

The Udinese star spoke on behalf on his teammates after meeting with a two-man delegation from the incoming president.

‘’We want to congratulate the president-elect for the wonderful job he has done throughout the year and being elected next president of the the republic of Ghana,’’ he said.

“Secondly, the team is poised for action when the tournament starts on the 14th of January. We started our training three days ago and so far there’s no injury in camp, everything is going on well.

‘’We are leaving here tomorrow (today) to Dubai as president (Kwesi Nyantakyi) said to continue our intense training programmes.

‘’With the quality in camp, the cohesion and team spirit, I think Nana will be proud of us by the time the tournament ends.’’

… Open camp in UAE

Ghana will open camp in the United Arab Emirates Wednesday ahead of this month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Coach Avram Grant will travel with 26 players for the 2-week training tour in Ail Ain. This is part of the team’s second phase of pre-tournament training before leaving for Gabon on January 13.

Ghana’s opening match will be against Uganda on 17 January. The team are scheduled to play two friendly games while in the UAE.

The post Black Stars promise President-elect Akufo-Addo AFCON title appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

