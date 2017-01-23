Black students will continue to drop out without support – Lehohle – News24
|
News24
|
Black students will continue to drop out without support – Lehohle
News24
Students from Stellenbosch and UCT tell university staff outside Parliament to call for free higher education. (File, Paul Herman, News24). Multimedia · User Galleries · News in Pictures Send us your pictures · Send us your stories. What To Read Next.
All kids have right to education: Lehohla
'Support black students'
Lehohla: Policies on educational inequality not enough
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG