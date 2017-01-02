BlackNBold Fashion House reveals Top 10 Most Outstanding Young Designers of The Year 2016
It has been an eventful and remarkable year for the Nigerian fashion industry. The industry now appears very competitive than before. Finding young Nigerian fashion designers who are making a huge difference always brings us so much delight. As the year finally comes to an end, BlackNBold Fashion House will be revealing its Top 10 […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG