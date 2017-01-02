BlackNBold Fashion House reveals Top 10 Most Outstanding Young Designers of The Year 2016

It has been an eventful and remarkable year for the Nigerian fashion industry. The industry now appears very competitive than before. Finding young Nigerian fashion designers who are making a huge difference always brings us so much delight. As the year finally comes to an end, BlackNBold Fashion House will be revealing its Top 10 […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

