Blame economic recession on APC, PDP’s elites – Donald Duke

By Imanuel Jannah

ABUJA – Former governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke, has said that the elites from across the ruling All Progressive Congress, the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party, and the private sector are to blame for the economic recession facing the country.

He stated this while responding to questions on the current state of economic recession in Nigeria during an interview with HipTV that was monitored by Vanguard.

Duke said: “If you look at those who are running the affairs of the country, they have no business running the affairs of the country. So, the current economic recession is the fault of the elites – we the elites. I mean elites in the widest sense of the word irrespective of party affiliation.

“We go to the best schools, we send our children to the best schools, we have the exposure but we don’t want to benefit the society of all that exposure. All that education, yes, it’s primarily for you and your family but it also should spread around society.

“So the folks who we allow to assume leadership in the country, assume these offices not because they want to uphold and build society but for survival. It shouldn’t be that way.

He added that the major problem of Nigeria is more or less lack of exposure and leadership crisis in both the public and private sectors of the nation

“We have a leadership crisis at various levels – local, state, and national – even in the private sector too. So there’s a national leadership crisis, and I say this in the widest sense of the word.

“We need to encourage people that have ideas that can move our society forward. But they are uncertain. We need to encourage them that it’s important that folks who have the exposure and the resource base to come out.

“I hope that as our politics matures, more folks with the right pedigree in terms of personal development and public service to come out and seek political office. No one is going to call you, you have to put yourself forward. That’s the challenge that we have.” He said.

The post Blame economic recession on APC, PDP’s elites – Donald Duke appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

